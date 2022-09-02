Innovation Hub- NITB’s Initiative for Building Pakistan

Pakistan is a ripe country when it comes to talent hunting. No doubt, in every field we can easily witness our youth flourishing with Stars. Not just in Pakistan, but even overseas Pakistanis are outshining with their outstanding services rendered in their respective fields. While talent is outspread in Pakistan, in past there were no platforms to showcase the new ideas and planning associated with them. Due to this, the youth was not able to get finance, and the idea used to get dumped somewhere in between. However, during the last six to seven years, we have witnessed a bloom in startup culture in Pakistan, thanks to the incubators and many programs from the government which not only provided the right platform to people with ideas but also provided them mentors to further polish their ideas. One such program is launched by NITB. Named Innovation Hub, this initiative promotes digital literacy with the goal of building a better Pakistan for tomorrow.

This platform empowers youth by facilitating the exchange of ideas between the public and policymakers. It means that government will listen to the ideas provided by the public and will even reward the idea that will be selected.

For this, a separate cell is created catering to the fields including power, petroleum, finance and accounts, which would bring in talented youth to foster new ideas.

How to Submit your Idea?

If you are looking to bring your ideas to life, you need to follow just four steps.

Open the Innovation hub website by clicking here Register yourself by entering the relevant details Login to the dashboard by using your credentials Submit your innovative proposal.

So what are you waiting for? Register your idea and you might be the chosen one.

