Innovators Unite: Ive and Altman Discuss AI Hardware Advancements

A recent report entailed that the former design chief of Apple, Jony Ive, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have been discussing building a new AI hardware device. However, till now, it isn’t clear what sort of AI device that would be or if they will decide to build it.

Furthermore, the source also said that SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has also been a part of the discussion in some way. However, it is unclear if he will remain part of the discussion. SoftBank and Open AI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ive was a close creative collaborator with iPhone maker Steve Jobs. He worked for more than 20 years at Apple. During his tenure, he led the design of the candy-colored iMacs that assisted Apple in re-emerging in the 1990s. He also played an integral part in the design of the iPhone.

OpenAI, the company behind the immensely popular chatbot ChatGPT, has achieved great success, leading other big companies such as Microsoft and Alphabet to invest billions of dollars in this technology.

