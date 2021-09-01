Inovi Telecom pvt Ltd is ready to export 50,000 mobile phones. Previously, the first consignment of 5500 units of 4G smartphones carrying “Manufactured in Pakistan” tag had been exported to UAE by the company. Inovi Telecom Pvt Ltd was issued mobile manufacturing authorization by PTA on 9th April 2021. Within 4 months, the company has managed to achieve exporting ‘Manufactured in Pakistan’ phones. Currently, the company is assembling Infinix devices but plans to assemble other transition brands as well.

Inovi all set to Export 50,000 Mobile Phones

The official inauguration will be held in first or second week of September, by renowned personalities including Shaukat Tareen, Hamad Azhar , Abdul Razzak along with many others. The directors of Inovi Technolgies, Zeeshan Mian Noor and Usman Sultan will give the chief guests the over view of the plant. Other important personals from the business community will also be the part of this inauguration.

It is expected that the government officials will also make some announcement regarding the plant assembling in Pakistan. No doubt, it is a landmark achievement, which was made possible through concerted efforts for the development of mobile device manufacturing ecosystem in the country. It is due to the enabling government policies including the Mobile Manufacturing Policy have created a favourable environment for mobile device manufacturing in Pakistan.

Furthermore,it will also create job opportunities for the skilled youth. The aim of the company is to provide the skilled jobs to all the reputable institutes especially to the Engineering, IT and Networking Sector. This will not only create work opportunities for our people but also will help in the developing setup and benchmark standards all over the country.

