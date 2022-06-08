Instagram Allows to pin up to three posts on Profile

Instagram is a creative and attractive free photo and video sharing app that has gained popularity during the last few years. Android, iOS, and Windows users have access to this app. The company has recently announced that it is launching the ability that will allow the users to pin up to three posts on their posts. They can post photos, videos, or reels on their profile grid and at the top of it to be shown earlier.

This new feature is like a refreshing breeze for the creators who want to upload more memories with their friends. They will get more flexibility to express themselves in different ways. In April, the company had told the media that it is testing this new feature which will be launched after all the required testing will be done. It’s time now and the wait is over. The new feature is here and the users can fully enjoy it. Instagram head Adam Mosseri expressed themselves in a video they posted:

“Your profile is your space, so we’re looking for more ways to give you control over that experience,”

Many times it happens that good memories get old and go down in posts somewhere. The ability to pin will help the creator highlight the favorite posts to been by the friends. There are many creators who frequently post but want to highlight a few posts, this feature is also good for them. Previously the user could pin the stories on their profile. This new feature will allow them to pin the stories even to their posts. The ability to pin is rolled out to all the users including Android, iOS, and Windows users.

The competitors TikTok and Twitter have already this feature where the users can pin content to bring it to the top of their profiles.

How to use:

The feature will automatically appear on all the devices. The user can pin the post by navigating to a specific photo or any reel and then he has to click the three dots in the top right corner and then have to select “Pin to your profile”. After this action, the post will appear on the profile grid and will be easily seen by all.

