One of the most widely used social media apps, Instagram, is famous for its number of features, including reels. I usually scroll Instagram reels to pass my time, and yes, sharing with friends is so much fun. Now, Instagram is making it even easier to share your scrolling habits with your friends. Instagram has now launched a new feature, Blend. This new invite-only feature creates a private, personalised Reels feed shared between two users within their DMs.

The company had already been testing this feature for a year. Now, after a year of testing, the feature is finally ready. As mentioned above, Blend allows users to invite a friend to create a collaborative feed. Instagram’s algorithm shows Reels based on what people do and what they like.

Instagram Blend Feature is Available to Everyone – A Fun Way to Share reels with Friends

“Blend is a customised Reels feed made just for you and a friend,” Instagram said, highlighting its exclusivity and focus on shared discovery.

So, how does this feature work? This is simple. You send an invitation to your friend to blend. If your friend accepts the invitation, the shared feed appears in a chat-like thread where both users can view tailored Reels, react with emojis, and send messages.

Instagram has already rolled out this feature to everyone. Earlier, the feature surfaced in beta in March 2024. Now, it is available to both iOS and Android users.

You will see a Blend icon at the top-right corner of the DM thread, next to the call buttons. Moreover, if you get bored and want to end this blend, you can easily do it. You can leave the Blend at any time. While Blend currently supports Reels only, it is unclear whether Instagram will expand it to other features, including Stories, photos, or other content types.

Overall, this is a fun addition to the app. For users who frequently share reels with each other, it is a good feature. So, if you are one of those who frequently share reels with friends, you will definitely like it. So, use this feature and do tell us what you think of this feature.