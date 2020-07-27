IOS 14’s beta mode is showing an unexpected app behavior. Some users have reported a new Instagram bug. They say that they have spotted the green “camera on” indicator while using Instagram and just scrolling through their feeds, not taking a photo or video.

Instagram Bug: iOS14 Camera’s Indicator Stays On

Casually browsing Instagram when suddenly the new iOS 14 camera/microphone indicator comes on. Then control panel ratted out the app behind it. This is going to change things. #iOS14 pic.twitter.com/EnTIRsqq3R — KevDoy (@KevDoy) July 17, 2020

An Instagram spokesperson said that it was just a bug and that it’s being fixed. The company also said that the system sometimes understands that the user has swiped the finger to open the in-app camera, which is not always the case. Instagram promises to fix this problem in the next update of its iOS app.

The spokesperson said, “We only access your camera when you tell us to — for example when you swipe from Feed to Camera. We found and are fixing a bug in iOS 14 Beta that mistakenly indicates that some people are using the camera when they aren’t, We do not access your camera in those instances, and no content is recorded.”

The privacy features of iOS 14 are not even available publicly yet, but they have already created trouble for some developers.

Recently, LinkedIn was sued by being caught reading the content of the users’ clipboard without authorization. It seems that the new bug is another iOS 14’s aggressive new user notification, that alert user to app behaviors like clipboard copying.

Currently, iOS 14 is available as a beta release and it’s expected to be available to everyone this fall.

