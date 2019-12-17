Instagram is working on anti-bullying campaign. It has already gave powers to its users in order to restrict bullying on its platform. Now, the company has extended the tool of anti-bullying to stop the offensive posts or abusive comment on the posts and videos. For this purpose, Instagram caption warning feature has been rolled out by the Facebook-owned app.

Instagram Caption Warning Feature to Fight Against Bullying

According to the report that in case the caption looks similar to others that have been reported earlier then it will immediately be flagged with a notification. The “Caption Warning” feature is another step of Instagram to stop bullying on its platform.

In October, Instagram introduced the “Restrict” feature across the globe that makes the users able to stop people who bully them via hateful or hurtful comments. If you find any bullying comment then you can restrict that person who did offensive comment by swiping left on a comment, through the Privacy tab in Settings, or directly on the profile of the account you intend to restrict.

The company said:

“Once Restrict is enabled, comments on your posts from a person you have restricted will only be visible to that person.”

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram said:

it’s our responsibility to create a safe environment on Instagram

The Instagram’s move against the bullying on its platform is appreciable as it will discourage all those people who are intended to disgrace you.

