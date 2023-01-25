Instagram CEO Admits Platform Is Pushing ‘Too Many Videos’ On Users

Advertisement

It is quite obvious that over the past few years, Meta has been shifting the focus of Instagram to compete with short video apps like TikTok. Actually, Instagram was born as a photo app but now its focus is on videos more than photos. No doubt, this has left many users upset. After Instagram reversed design changes that made the app look more similar to TikTok, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has finally admitted that the platform has been pushing “too many videos” on its users.

Instagram Focuses On Videos More Than Photos

Recently, Instagram CEO posted a story on his personal Instagram profile. The head of the platform admitted that there are a “number of photographers who have been upset” about how Instagram has been focusing on videos more than anything else. However, according to him:

"photos will always be a part of Instagram."

In the same Story, CEO further said that Instagram “overfocused” on videos last year. He said that the platform now aims to go back to balancing the number of photos and videos shown to users. He gave an example that social media platform will now consider how often a person likes and comments on photos vs videos in order to determine which content will appear first in their feeds.

The executive working for the Meta-owned company further elaborated that Instagram will continue to put efforts into videos. The fact is that these contents have been driving overall engagement much more than photos, however, Instagram will not get rid of photos in its app.

But photos are always going to be an important part of what we do. And there are always going to be people who love and are interested in finding photos on Instagram and elsewhere. And I want to make sure that we're very clear about that.

The number of spam and bot accounts on Instagram has been growing recently. The CEO added:

“We definitely have spam and bots on Instagram. We’re doing our best to reduce it. I’m particularly worried about comments right now,”

Instagram also introduced a new option earlier this week. It will let users pause Instagram notifications and hide some posts from the Explore tab with Quiet Mode. In addition to that, it will no longer push the shopping features at the home of its app now. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

