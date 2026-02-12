Instagram Chief Claims Social Media Is Not “Clinically Addictive” in Court Testimony

In a closely watched courtroom battle over the effects of social media, chief executive of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, stated that social media platforms are not “clinically addictive.” His testimony came during a landmark trial that could shape how technology companies are held responsible for the mental health impact of their products, especially on young users.

Mosseri appeared in court to defend the Meta-owned platform against claims that it intentionally designs features to keep teenagers hooked in ways comparable to gambling or smoking. The lawsuit is part of a broader wave of legal action brought by teenagers, schools, and state officials. They argue that social media platforms encourage compulsive use and harm young people’s well-being.

During his testimony, Mosseri acknowledged that social media can have negative effects. However, he rejected the idea that Instagram causes clinical addiction. He explained that while users may feel drawn to spend long periods on the app, this behavior does not meet the medical definition of addiction. He compared the experience to watching an engaging television series, where someone might binge-watch episodes without being clinically addicted.

Mosseri emphasized that Instagram takes safety seriously, particularly when it comes to younger users. According to him, the company tests new features carefully before making them widely available, especially those aimed at teenagers. He described Instagram as working to balance user safety with freedom of expression. In his words, there is always a trade-off between protecting users and allowing open communication. The company also aims to limit harm without overly restricting speech.

The case against Instagram and other platforms, including YouTube, centers on whether their design choices intentionally encourage excessive use. Plaintiffs argue that features such as infinite scrolling, notifications, and personalized content feeds are created to maximize engagement and, ultimately, profit. They claim these tools can lead to compulsive behaviors similar to those seen in gambling addiction.

Technology companies have pushed back strongly against these accusations. They argue that there is no clear scientific consensus proving that social media platforms cause addiction in a clinical sense. They also point to federal laws that shield them from liability for content posted by users. These protections have long formed the backbone of the tech industry’s legal defense in cases involving user harm.

The trial is being closely monitored because its outcome could have wide-reaching consequences. The plaintiff, a 20-year-old woman from California identified as K.G.M., claims that her use of social media caused significant harm. If the court rules in her favor, it could open the door to financial damages in similar lawsuits across the country. It might also force companies to redesign certain features of their platforms.

Beyond the legal arguments, the case reflects a larger debate about the role of social media in modern life. While platforms like Instagram connect people and provide entertainment, concerns about mental health, especially among teenagers, continue to grow. As courts examine these issues, the decisions made could reshape how social media companies operate and how they are held accountable for their impact on society.