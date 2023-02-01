Instagram Co-Founders Launch Artifact: An AI Powered News App

Advertisement

Today, we have got a very good piece of news to share with you all. The Insta Co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger announced recently the launch of their new venture called Artifact. It is actually an app touted as a tailored news feed powered by artificial intelligence.

What Is Artifact??

Artifact is actually an AI-powered news app that aims to provide a personalized news feed without busting fake news. The Instagram co-founders left Facebook in 2018 amid tensions with their parent company and even shared the rollout on Instagram. Krieger wrote:

"Excited to announce what @kevin and I have been working on with a talented team the past year+ — Artifact, a personalized news feed driven by the latest in artificial intelligence."

He added that they are gradually letting people onto the app as the company rises up. People can also join the waitlist. The point worth mentioning here is that the app will work in a similar way to TikTok. According to reports, Artifact provides users with an initial feed of popular articles selected from a range of publications big and even small. The point here is that tapping or selecting articles of interest will prompt Artifact to deliver similar stories in the future. This works in the same way as watching TikTok videos fine-tune the algorithm with each user session.

Reports claim that Artifact beta users are currently testing two new features:

A feed with articles posted by people you follow, along with their comments on each post

a direct-message inbox where you can privately discuss articles

There had been no official words regarding the launch yet. If you’re interested in trying this new App, you can join the waitlist. Initially, beta users will be able to view the main ranked feed only. Artifact also states that it is testing a direct messaging option as well. The app will be available for Android as well as iOS.

