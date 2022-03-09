The meta-owned platform Instagram has confirmed the removal of both the Boomerang and Hyperlapse applications from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It is in line with Meta’s goals which has been pushing to integrate a slew of features into a single app. For instance, Facebook has integrated a Craigslist-style marketplace and a Venmo-style payment mechanism into the blue social media application.

Instagram Confirms the Removal of Boomerang & Hyperlapse from App stores

Once, Instagram was just a photo-sharing app, but it has now evolved to include short-form videos and e-commerce. Furthermore, many additional features have been integrated into Instagram over time, thus eliminating the need for separate creative editing apps. Having everything in one app would make it much easier for the users to access all the features. According to a Meta representative,

We’ve removed support for the standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps to better focus our efforts on the main app. Boomerang is still supported in-app in Stories, and Layout remains a standalone app in the Store. We’ll continue working on new ways for people to be creative and have fun on Instagram.

The removals come after Instagram announced the shutdown of IGTV, which is set to go down in mid-March, according to a source.

As per the official statistics, Boomerang witnessed 301 million lifetime downloads on both Google Play and the App Store. On the other hand, Hyperlapse was only available on iOS, which justifies the app’s 23 million downloads. Surprisingly, even as Instagram has evolved into a one-stop-shop, Boomerang continued to witness 26,000 downloads daily.

