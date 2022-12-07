Instagram copying BeReal App: Are you Happy?

One of the most famous, the BeReal app which also got an award for the application of the year on both social media platforms and online stores of Google and Apple is still trending. While people are enjoying using this app, tech experts are questioning whether this trend of posting things at a particular time will fade away with time.

With BeReal people loved the concept of being yourself instead of perfectly sculpted posts with filters and airbrushing. This app has waved goodbye to being fake and does magic with its own creative flair.

This platform works like a Roll Call in Group Chats where participants are asked to send their images or video within five minutes.

While all this quite looks good but at the same time, the question arises whether BeReal has something more or not. For this, we have just come to know about BeReal’s application on Instagram, and am sure there would be much more to it which will be explored with time.

We already know about the Candid offering and now, the app is working on something more along those elements. Alessandro Paluzzi, a reverse engineering expert shared an image revealing that BeReal app inspired Instagram to work on group chats in the same way as the app does. Moreover, he also focused on another interesting offering named Glimpse Stories. It works in the same way since it uses the user’s both front and back cameras to provide information regarding what’s going on at any time of the day.

However, for both the above-mentioned Instagram Features, users’ participation is a must. The content submitted by users is put on the display of those individuals that provide contribute to the offering. However, will this feature be treated like a trend only and fade after some time, or is it here to stay?

This, we cannot decide yet and can only answer keeping in view the users’ interest in it in the future. No doubt, BeReal with the same kind of offerings has gained massive popularity in less time.

However, some of tech critics believe that its popularity will fade off with time and it will get boring.

Moreover, Instagram has also rolled out an interesting feature for users on Interactions Page. There are many other features in line too, which will make Instagram more interactive than before.

Also Read: TikTok launches a ‘BeReal’ clone called ‘TikTok Now’