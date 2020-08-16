It is start happening now. Instagram DMs Merges with Messenger Chats. More than a year ago, Facebook has announced to merge all its popular apps into one app including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger chat. The early signs of this happening are appearing now. In the new update of Instagram, we will see a major overhaul of Instagram’s DM.

According to some sources, the iOS and Android Instagram users in the US are receiving an update telling them that they can message their friends on Facebook through the Instagram app even if your friends don’t have an Instagram account. The update also makes DMs a lot more bright in line with the current Messenger chat aesthetics. Also, the icon in the upper-right corner of the Instagram app is replaced with the Messenger logo.

On the other hand, Instagram has introduced a new app, Reel, which is a replacement for TikTok. Just like TikTok, Reels also allows users to record lip-syncing, dancing, comedy bits, and protests. Users who want to shift to Reels, need to open Instagram and touch the camera icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Tap to Reels on the bottom of the page, and get started. There will be some important icons on the left side of the screen such as Audio, Speed, Effects, and Timer.

Source: GSMArena