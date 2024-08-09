Instagram Doubles Carousel Post Limit To Up to 20 Items

Instagram keeps bringing new features and modifications to improve the overall user experience. The platform is making it easier for you to share more memories in a single post. Now, you can upload up to 20 photos and videos in your Instagram carousel post, doubling the previous limit of 10. This update has been eagerly awaited by many. It aims to offer users more flexibility to showcase their content without having to split it across multiple posts.

Expanding Instagram Carousel Post Limit: A Game Changer for Content Creators

Until now, Instagram’s carousel feature allowed users to share up to 10 photos or videos in one post. This limit was sufficient for many, but there were times when users found themselves limited by this cap, particularly during events, vacations, or when sharing detailed tutorials. With the new limit, users can now upload up to 20 items in a single post. It will make it easier to tell a more detailed story without worrying about hitting a limit.

This change is specifically useful for content creators, influencers, and businesses who often need to share multiple images or video clips to engage their audience. Whether it’s a comprehensive guide, a series of event highlights, or a product launch, having the ability to include more content in one post allows for more affluent storytelling and greater engagement.

Instagram has begun rolling out this feature to all users globally. However, it may take a little time before it reaches all users. Once available, you’ll be able to select up to 20 photos and videos while creating a new post, just like you would with the previous 10-item limit. Do you plan to take benefit of this new feature? Let us know in the comments how you’ll be using Instagram’s expanded carousel posts.

