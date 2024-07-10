Instagram Doubles Down on Short Videos, Says Adam Mosseri

Despite the ability to upload hour-long videos and the now-defunct IGTV app promoting longer content, Instagram is refocusing its efforts on short-form videos, according to Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram. Mosseri highlighted Instagram’s core identity as connecting users with friends and facilitating exploration of interests, primarily through short videos.

In a recent video message, Mosseri explained that Instagram prioritizes two key functions: fostering connections between friends and enabling users to explore their passions. He believes these functions work together harmoniously. For example, you might share a video you find interesting with a friend who might enjoy it as well.

This renewed emphasis on short-form content comes after Instagram experimented with longer videos through IGTV, which was ultimately shut down. Mosseri’s statement suggests that short videos are a more effective way to achieve Instagram’s core objectives.

While some users might have preferred the option for longer videos, Instagram seems to be betting on the idea that shorter, snappier content is more engaging and better aligns with how people use the platform to connect and explore.

It will be interesting to see how Instagram continues to develop its short-form video offerings and how creators adapt their content to fit this evolving format.