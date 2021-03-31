‘Instagram Down again?’: Memes flood Twitter After Some Face Outage Instagram is Now Working Fine

Last night, Instagram went down again nearly 11 days after Facebook-owned social media platforms went down for 45 minutes. Real-time problem and outage monitoring site, Down Detector, providing statistics, said it had received the most complaints at 7:39 pm, that the app was not functioning. Soon after facing the problem, people rushed to Twitter to check the reason for its outage. While some users started flooding it with memes.

Here’s a look at some of the hilarious reactions:

Instagram down again : the only ones who never disappointed me #instagramdown#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Bt0Ue2lD0K — Adarsh Tiwari (@Adxxrsh) March 30, 2021

People on their way to twitter to check if instagram is again down…😂 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/c6iJ8Whoqv — 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐧𝐚🌸 (@HumnaOye) March 30, 2021

Me after not restarting my phone when instagram was down this time#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/qq9Vhfpd08 — 𝕻𝖗𝖆𝖏𝖏𝖚𝖑𝖑 🖤⚡ (@Prajjull) March 30, 2021

It is worth mentioning here that a few days back, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp faced a global outage. The users around the world were unable to use the apps for almost an hour. WhatsApp tweeted that the service went down globally for 45 minutes. The company also confirmed that the service outage was due to technical reasons, but did not reveal the exact issue.

We exactly do not know the reason of this outage now. Neither the company has revealed any information regarding it. It only tweeted that the service is back and the users need to restart the app.