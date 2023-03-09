Advertisement

A large number of Instagram users experienced difficulties while accessing the popular photo-sharing platform late Wednesday. According to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks service outages, Meta-owned Instagram was down that impacted thousands of users globally. Fortunately, Instagram is now restored.

Instagram Down for Thousands of Users Globally, Now Restored

According to Downdetector, more than 46,000 users in the United States had reported issues accessing the platform. In the United Kingdom and India, around 3,000 users reported the issue.

Downdetector gathers outage data by aggregating status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. However, it is clear what causes the outage. Instagram users were facing difficulties logging in, posting content, and accessing certain features of the app.

According to the tracking website, 44% of users reported issues while login into their Instagram accounts. 37% of users were unable to access the Instagram website. The remaining 19% of users were facing problems while uploading any content on Instagram.

On the other hand, some users were able to access Instagram as usual despite the error messages. Last month, Instagram was also affected by another major outage that prevented users from creating new posts or Stories.

The latest outage lasted for several hours, leaving many users frustrated and unable to use the platform during that time. According to the Instagram Comms Twitter account, the outage was related to some technical issue on Instagram’s end. The company did not reveal any other information yet.

