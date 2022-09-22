Instagram Down- Here’s Why

Are you not able to access Instagram right now? Don’t worry! You are not the only one since people throughout the world are not able to access it. Instagram is down for some users and for others there are several glitches to the app due to which they are not able to enjoy the smooth experience as always.

Since Instagram has become an integral part of our lives and people throughout the world are experiencing this outage, some users have shown their displeasure about it on Twitter. Apart from this, User reports on Downdetector have also confirmed that Instagram subscribers are having issues while using the app.

Overall, users throughout the world have reported issues such as: not being able to log in, not being able to access Reels, or not being able to access their DMs.

Some of the users on Downdectector have already reported the Instagram related to this issue and we have got the news that some of the users have got the photo-sharing app back.

The main reason behind this is that ap has got buggy and the company is trying to fix things up. The company has asked subscribers to calm down and revealed that they are well aware of the issue but trying to fix things which will take little time.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown

Let’s see when the app will get back to normal. Till that time use Facebook and enjoy.

