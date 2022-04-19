Instagram product tagging option was only available for the brands and creators. Now, the company has decided to bring it to all its users. Instagram has now enabled product tagging for public accounts. Unfortunately, this feature is currently available for U.S users. Users in the other markets have to wait a bit more. Just keep in mind that this feature only works in stories.

Instagram Enables Product Tagging for Public Accounts

Instagram has introduced this feature to help people “support their favourite small businesses.” Users can now easily tag the products they like just like the influencers do. Meta wants to do more to help smaller creators earn a living through its apps.

How to Add a Product Tag

When creating a post, use the tagging feature to tag a brand then specify a product. When someone taps on your product tag on your published Feed post, they’ll be able to get detailed information about the product through a product detail page on Instagram. They can purchase the product directly in app or through the brand’s product detail page. Check out the following easy steps to enable this feature.

Start to create a Post on feed

Tap “tag people”

Search and tag the brand first. You will get two options here, “People” or “Product”

Tap “Product”

Tap photo to start tagging products

Hit ‘share’ to publish the post

