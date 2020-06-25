Instagram Expands Reels, TikTok Clone to More Market

With the success in Brazil, Instagram is expanding its TokTok rival Reels to more markets. Reportedly, users in France and Germany will get this feature. Reels allow users to record a short 15 seconds video clip set to music or some other audio as per user’s preferences. Users can also share it on social media platforms so that the video goes viral easily.

The Reels feature is similar to TikTok as it has the same set of editing tools for video creation. Such as countdown timer, which was offered by this new short video platform, to adjust video’s speed and other effects. Initially, reels were allowed to be shared on Instagram stories only; however, users demanded the ability to share it on other social media platforms to get known easily.

Furthermore, users also said that they want a separate platform like TikTok, where they could easily compile Reels and watch other people’s Reels. While telling about the expansion to new markets, the company’s spokesperson said:

“With the expansion in Germany and France, Instagram has moved Reels to a dedicated space on the User Profile and in Explore — the latter for public accounts — so people can share with a new audience and share on their Instagram Feed”

Previously, Facebook has also tried to target TikTok by launching Lasoo; however, this feature failed badly. Still, Instagram’s TikTok rival sounds better than Facebook Lasso, and its expansion is proof that people want to use this feature. Furthermore, there are no words when this feature will be launched in Pakistan, which has some potential users waiting for it. Let’s wait and watch.

