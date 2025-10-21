Instagram exposes teens to harmful eating disorder content, Meta study reveals

An internal Meta study has found that Instagram exposes vulnerable teens to harmful eating disorder content far more often than other users. The report shows that young people who already feel bad about their bodies are shown more posts related to body image and disordered eating.

These posts often include pictures of idealized body types, harsh comparisons, or unhealthy eating habits. While this kind of content is not banned on Instagram, Meta researchers noted that parents, teens, and experts believe it can harm vulnerable young users.

Teens Viewing More Body Image and Risky Content

Meta surveyed 1,149 teens during the 2023–2024 school year to study how Instagram affects body image. Over three months, researchers reviewed the type of posts these users saw on their feeds.

The study revealed that 223 teens who felt worse about their bodies viewed 10.5% of eating disorder-related content, while others saw only 3.3%. In other words, teens struggling with body image issues saw about three times more harmful material than their peers.

Exposure to Mature and Provocative Posts

Researchers also discovered that these same teens were shown more content related to mature themes, risky behavior, harm, and suffering. Together, these categories made up 27% of what they saw. This is nearly double the 13.6% for other teens.

Researchers Warn of Negative Impact but Note Limits

Meta’s internal team clarified that the study does not prove Instagram directly causes body dissatisfaction. They admitted it’s possible that teens already feeling insecure might search for or engage with such material.

However, they warned that Instagram exposes vulnerable teens to high amounts of sensitive and harmful content, even though Meta’s advisors have recommended reducing such exposure.

Meta’s Response and Promised Improvements

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone told Reuters that this research highlights Meta’s commitment to making Instagram safer.

“This research shows we’re working to understand teen experiences and create a more supportive environment,” Stone said.

He added that Meta plans to ensure content shown to minors aligns with PG-13 standards, aiming to limit exposure to mature or harmful posts.

Instagram’s Filters Miss Most Sensitive Material

The study also revealed that Meta’s automated tools failed to detect 98.5% of sensitive content that might be inappropriate for teens. This means most potentially harmful or eating disorder-related posts go unnoticed by Instagram’s systems.