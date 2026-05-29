Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Get Paid ‘Plus’ Versions Starting at Just $2.99

Meta has officially introduced paid subscription plans for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, unveiling optional “Plus” versions of its most popular platforms as the company pushes to expand revenue beyond advertising.

The newly announced services—Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus, and WhatsApp Plus—will offer users additional features and customization tools while keeping the standard versions of the apps free of charge.

Meta’s Head of Product Naomi Gleit announced the rollout in a video shared on Instagram, saying the subscriptions are aimed at creators, professionals, businesses, and users looking for a more personalized experience across Meta’s ecosystem.

Under the new pricing model, Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus are priced at $3.99 per month, while WhatsApp Plus starts at $2.99 monthly, making it Meta’s cheapest premium offering so far.

The company said the subscriptions are being launched globally in phases, with users able to subscribe directly through the apps once the feature becomes available in their regions.

What Extra Features Will Users Get?

Meta says the Plus subscriptions are designed to provide enhanced tools, deeper insights, and more control over the user experience.

Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus are expected to include the following:

* Advanced profile customization

* Detailed audience and engagement analytics

* Expanded story insights

* Exclusive reactions and profile features

* Additional content and privacy controls

WhatsApp Plus, meanwhile, focuses heavily on personalization and messaging enhancements, including:

* Premium stickers and themes

* Advanced chat organization tools

* Custom notification settings

* Additional privacy and account controls

The company emphasized that the existing ad-supported versions of all three platforms will remain available for free.

Meta Looks Beyond Advertising Revenue

The launch marks a major shift for Meta, whose business has historically relied heavily on advertising income. The company has recently been investing aggressively in artificial intelligence infrastructure, AI assistants, and creator-focused tools, significantly increasing operational costs.

Industry analysts believe the subscription plans are part of Meta’s broader strategy to create more stable recurring revenue streams while reducing dependence on digital advertising markets.

Reports also suggest Meta is preparing more premium offerings tied to AI-powered services and creator tools under a wider ecosystem internally referred to as “Meta One.”

The move places Meta alongside other tech giants increasingly experimenting with paid social and AI services as competition across the technology sector intensifies.

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