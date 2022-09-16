Instagram Fixes Stories Sound Bug For iOS Users

Instagram Stories were playing sound by default. Have you experienced it? Recently, a number of Insta users had taken to Twitter to complain about a certain change. Some users even said that Instagram has completely overridden their iPhone’s settings making it a terrible experience. Instagram Stories were playing sound by default even if their iPhones were on silent mode. It was actually a ‘stories sound bug’ that has been fixed by Insta through an update now.

Advertisement

Instagram for iOS Reverts Recent Changes By Fixing Stories Sound Bug

According to recent reports, Instagram for iOS made a controversial change to how it handled the sound for Insta Stories. We all know that the app used to respect your iPhone’s silent switch and mute Stories when in silent mode. However, it recently started playing sound for all Stories regardless of your iPhone’s setting. The stories’ sound was ‘on’ by default regardless of whatever your iPhone’s settings were. However, now you don’t need to worry as the company has released a new update to fix this bug. A new update released today by Instagram seems to have reverted the behavior back to normal. A Meta spokesperson attributed this to an iOS bug and confirmed that the latest Instagram for iOS update will fix it. He stated that:

“This issue has been resolved with the latest version of Instagram for iOS – please update to the latest version of the app available in the App Store.”

So, if you are facing the issue, download the latest version of Instagram for iOS from the App Store. After that, when you will open an Instagram Story while your iPhone is in silent mode, the sound of that Story will be muted. It will no longer play the sound by default. Let us know down in the comments section if this update fixes the behavior for Instagram Stories sound or not.

Check out: These Are Two iPhone 14 Features Apple Blatantly Ripped Off From Xiaomi (phoneworld.com.pk)