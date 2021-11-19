Instagram is coming up with great features for its iOS users this week. We came to know that Instagram will soon allow content creators on its platform to add moderators and the platform has come up with a video verification feature for new users. Now it has come up with two new features that the company calls “head of Gems”. No doubt, he has given the right name since now users will be able to delete photos from Carousel and use a “Rage Shake” function to report a problem. The Carousel Deletion Feature works in the best possible way one could expect.

Instagram for iOS gets Carousel Deletion Feature and Rage Shake Function

These new features are announced by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. He named the functionality to delete a photo from a Carousel is named “finally feature.”

A finally feature is a feature that should have been around a while ago, and people have been asking for, and we have finally got around to it and got it out the door.

Apart from deleting the photo from the Carousel, users can also edit a carousel that was already posted on Instagram. Users need to click on the “edit” button and they will be taken toward the trash icon. The platform will give users 30 days to decide whether they want any photo back to the carousel or not and then it will be permanently deleted.

Otherwise, if users want this feature to stay, the other option is to archive the full carousel rather than exclude selected photos. With this, the photos will be restored to the feed.

The other feature is “Rage Shake,” about which Adam Mosseri said:

“Have you ever used Instagram and it just wasn’t working like it was supposed to? Maybe Stories didn’t load, maybe the audio wasn’t working, maybe you just couldn’t upload a photo and it was just really getting you, really just pissing you off? Well, now you can literally just shake the phone.”

It means when users shake their phones, they will come across an option that allows them to report a problem.

