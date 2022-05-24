Instagram Gets A New Logo, Typography and more in Visual Refresh

Instagram has just announced that it is getting a new logo, its own typography and a full-screen marketing layout. The company said that its new design system puts content at the centre, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression.

“We are bringing new energy and purpose to our colours, typeface, logo and other brand elements with a refreshed visual identity. Our new system designed to embrace continued evolution to help us create more immersive and inclusive experiences for our community,” Instagram said in a statement.

The new typeface is “Instagram Sans”. Instagram said that the font was inspired by squares and circles, or “squircles.” The new typeface also includes multiple global scripts. Moreover, Instagram Sans is a contemporary remix of grotesque and geometric styles. Among the new fonts is Instagram Sans Regular, Bold, Light, Medium, Condensed and Condensed Bold.

“Our vibrant gradient reimagined using an innovative 3D modelling process to make it feel illuminated and alive. The Instagram gradient, made up of our brand colours, is the foundation of our complete colour system. “Through illumination, the gradient signals moments of discovery in our marketing, logo and even in-app as seen in Create mode, stickers and Instagram Story rings. We are excited to bring life to the Instagram experience through the energy of our reimagined gradient,” it added.

Additionally, Instagram is also testing a TikTok-like full-screen home feed. The layout will show the photos in a different way in the home feed. We will get more official information about this feature, once it will roll out for everyone.

