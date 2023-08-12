Instagram Group Tagging Feature Is Under Testing

Instagram is going to turn 13 years old this year in October. We all know that the creator economy is booming on Instagram at an international level. The credit goes to the platform as it keeps updating its feature palette to cater to a various range of user necessities. As of August 2023, Insta is estimated to have over 2.3 billion active users from around the world. Today, we have come to know that Insta is testing a feature that will let users tag a group of people on Instagram Stories through just a single mention. This is dubbed as Instagram Group Tagging Feature.

Instagram Group Tagging Feature Will Soon Make Its Way To Users

The head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, disclosed some details about this upcoming feature on his broadcast channel titled ‘IG Updates’. He stated that users will soon be able to add multiple followers to create one group. In addition, they will be able to just tag the group instead of having to tag people individually on Stories. Mention notifications will be sent to all the members of the group as part of the group tag. Moreover, they will be able to re-share the post on their Stories as well. Adam stated:

“We’re testing a way to tag a group of people in a Story using a single mention. Once you create a group mention, it can be reused by anyone in the group to automatically tag everyone in any new Stories”

For now, there had been no words regarding the availability of this feature. Reports claim that the will roll out in the US before it reaches other regions. Meta is no doubt in its stride towards adopting Metaverse features on its platforms and services. Moreover, it is allowing Meta avatars of users to be used during video calls on Instagram and Messenger. The company is also reportedly testing in-app AI chatbots that will give users at least 30 personalities to select from.

Also Read: PTA Clarification Regarding ONIC: No New Operator Has Cellular License to Offer Mobile Services in Pakistan – PhoneWorld