Instagram: How to make your account private

With the standard personal account settings for Instagram, anyone around the world could see your Instagram page and any and all video or photo material you share to the social media. So, you want a private Instagram account? Good move particularly if you post content that you don’t like to be seen on Instagram by a particular person or group of people who might go looking for you.

If you’re posting pics of your kids or pictures revealing your home, or if you’re a private individual, you might want to protect your profile from spying eyes. You can opt to private your Instagram page. This means that your content is only available to other Instagram users that you have approved.

We will help if you are trying to turn your current public account into a private one. Here’s a quick tutorial that takes you from open to privacy-protected, on iOS , Android and through a browser.

Open your App to Instagram.

Go to your profile page. Tap the three lined lines into the screen’s top-right corner. Tap “Menu” icon. Select “Privacy.” Tap “Privacy account” under the tab “Connections.” Click to choice “Personal Account.”

Now, all those who follow you will be able to see your posts, your list of followers or your list below. When anyone visits your user profile, they can see your personal information, your profile photo, and a “This Profile is Personal” message with further guidance about how to send a follow-up request.

The app requires everyone to be at least 13 years old before they can create an account. If you’re helping your teen set up their Instagram, then we’d strongly recommend making it a private account from the start.

If you don’t want to keep your whole profile secret but only a few photos, you’ll always have the opportunity to delete photos from your Instagram page. The photo menu option is in.You can always go back in and change your account back to a public account via your account settings.