Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has just announced that the company is launching a new “payment in chat” feature on Instagram. This feature has made it easy for users to purchase products from small businesses and track orders via direct messages on Instagram. Currently, this feature is only available to users in the United States. The company is hopeful to bring this feature to users in other regions in near future.

Instagram Introduces In-Chat Payment Feature

All you have to do is just send a direct message to a qualified small business from where you want to make a purchase. In that same chat thread, they’ll then be able to pay, track their order and ask the business any follow-up questions. Usually, users chat about their orders with businesses via DMs on Instagram before purchasing. If everything goes well, users can now proceed with the order by directly paying from their DM. Purchasing via DMs also gives users access to in-app chat support, Meta says.

“You can now buy products from small businesses and track your order in chat on Instagram in the U.S.,” Zuckerberg said in the announcement post. “Pay with Meta Pay and checkout in a few taps.”

As you can see in the screenshot that once a buyer has decided to make a purchase, the seller can create a request for payment. Once a user selects the “Pay” button, they will have to add and review their payment information and shipping address. The screenshot stated that “your payment will be processed by PayPal.”

No doubt, this feature is more helpful and easy in a way to pay for orders without switching to another app. You can negotiate about the product you want to buy, place an order and then pay on the same app and in the same chat box.

