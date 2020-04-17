Instagram Introduces New Features to Support Small Businesses During COVID-19

Instagram has always come up with great support whenever its users are going through hard times. The company also help the minorities in our society, helping their right to be safeguarded. This time when the coronavirus badly hits us, Instagram has stepped up its efforts, making it easier to find fundraiser, gift cards and online food order on Instagram. This feature is launched to help the small and medium businesses to survive during these days. Small businesses during COVID-19 are striving to get their customers back.

By using Instagram, new gift cards, fundraisers and food order can be shared by businesses on their official profile. By tapping on those stickers, users will be able to make a purchase as the sticker will directing the user to their website.

Small Businesses During COVID-19- Social Media Giants Should Launch customer-centric Features

Currently, these three features are only available to users living in the US and Canada. However, in a press release, Instagram has assured that these features will be expanded globally. Instagram, while asking people to spread this feature to more people, said:

“For many businesses right now, every sale helps. Instagram’s parent company Facebook also has support for fundraisers that can be launched by anyone, with most nonprofit fundraisers exempt from fees for donations.”

While COVID-19 has created major unrest among people with the fear of losing a job, Instagram helping businesses retain their clients will also be beneficial for the employees as well. Such initiatives should also be launched for other media giants to help saving more layoffs in the coming days.

