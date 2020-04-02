Instagram Introduces New Toggle to Limit sensitive content on Platform

When others are discussing COVID19 and limiting video streaming qualities, developers at Instagram are busy bringing something new for users. So we have come across another exciting feature, and no other than Jane Manchun Wong has discovered it. A few days back, we got to know about Instagram’s upcoming discover accounts feature and incognito mode for DMs; both of these features are under development. Well, we don’t know when we will be able to enjoy these features; however, we have come across another feature that will help the company Limit sensitive content. The leaker, Jane Wong, has found a toggle switch in an Instagram app named as Limit Sensitive Content. According to her, this option is turned on by default.

Limit Sensitive Content Toggle will be Launched Soon

The description of this toggle reveals that when the toggle is on, the user will see less photos and videos which are labelled sensitive. There is a Learn more option just beneath the description, but upon clicking on that, we are not directed anywhere, which means that this feature is also in process and will be launched soon.

Instagram is working on “Limit Sensitive Content” option This seems to be on by default (it’s on when I came across it) and shows a warning dialog when you turn it off pic.twitter.com/lvQhepAU3e — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 31, 2020

The company has not mentioned what does it means by sensitive content. Though we can guess the content that might be marked sensitive, but we will wait for the official statement from the company.

Coming back to the toggle, if you turn it off, it will be giving you a warning asking if you want to “see content that is sensitive”. It means we can enable or disable this feature by there may be some age restrictions.

The company has not officially announced this feature so we have no idea when it will launch for us.

