Instagram is testing a new feature called the “reset” tool, designed to give users more control over their content feed by allowing them to completely remove all algorithm-based recommendations. The feature, which is expected to roll out globally soon, aims to help users reset their feed to its default state. While the algorithm will eventually personalize recommendations again, this tool offers a clean slate for those looking to redefine their browsing experience.

Instagram Introduces ‘Reset’ Feature to Refresh Content Recommendations

This move aligns with Instagram’s broader efforts to enhance user well-being on the platform. Recent initiatives include safety features introduced in October and new teen account settings launched in September. The company appears to be taking proactive steps to address concerns about user safety and mental health on social media.

A Welcome Move Amid Regulatory Pressures

The UK’s media regulator, Ofcom, has welcomed Instagram’s efforts, acknowledging the changes as a positive step. However, the regulator emphasized the need for more comprehensive measures to ensure social media safety.

“It’s good to see Instagram bringing these changes in before regulation starts to bite, and we’ll be pressing for companies to do more to protect and empower their users,” Ofcom stated.

Tech companies are under increasing pressure to comply with upcoming regulations like the UK’s Online Safety Act (OSA), which is set to come into full effect in December. The OSA mandates that large platforms provide users with greater control over what they see online, requiring significant adjustments to existing algorithms and content moderation practices.

Global Conversations on Youth Safety Online

Instagram’s new feature is part of a larger, international conversation about online safety, particularly for young people. For instance, Australia has proposed banning social media access for individuals under 16. Meanwhile, some campaigners argue that the UK’s OSA does not go far enough and may require additional restrictions, such as limiting mobile phone use among teenagers.

How the ‘Reset’ Tool Works

The “reset” tool will be available to all Instagram users, including those with teen accounts. Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has described the feature as an easy way to refresh a user’s feed with just a few taps.

To access the tool, users can navigate to the “content preferences” screen and select “reset suggested content.” They will then have the option to unfollow accounts whose posts appear most frequently in their feed. After completing these steps, their feed will reset, offering a fresh start.

Meta emphasized the importance of creating a safe and positive environment, especially for younger users. “We want to make sure everyone on Instagram – especially teens – has safe, positive, age-appropriate experiences and feels the time they’re spending on Instagram is valuable,” the company stated in a blog post.

Comparisons with Other Platforms

Instagram is not alone in offering this type of feature. TikTok, for example, has a similar option that lets users reset their “For You” feed. Such tools are part of a growing trend among social media platforms to give users more control over their online experiences.

Looking Ahead

Instagram’s “reset” tool comes as the Online Safety Act prepares to take effect. By December, platforms like Instagram will have three months to assess risks associated with illegal content and implement measures to block it. Additionally, by April 2025, regulators will finalize Children’s Safety Codes, which will give young users more control over their feeds.

This feature represents a meaningful step forward in empowering users and ensuring safer, more customizable social media experiences. However, its effectiveness will likely be judged in the context of broader regulatory and societal efforts to improve online safety.

See Also: Ultimate Guide to Ensuring Instagram Privacy in 2024