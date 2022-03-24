Instagram is back with its ‘Chronological Feed’ order

Instagram has reintroduced its chronological feed. The app is bringing back the ability for users to see feed posts arranged by recency, more than five years after the business first shifted to an algorithmically-ranked feed. After announcing that fresh versions of the feed were in the works last December, the app is now rolling out the update to all users worldwide.

“In addition to your main home feed, we’re introducing new choices that allow users to see posts in chronological order from their favorite accounts or the accounts they follow in Feed”, Instagram explained.

“We want individuals to have significant control over their Instagram experience and the material they see”, says the company”.

You can add up to 50 accounts, and when you select this feed, you’ll only view their posts, which are also organized chronologically. Posts from accounts in your Favorites will also appear higher in your home feed. People are not notified when you add or delete items from the Favorites list, so you can make changes at any moment.

“We want users to enjoy their time on Instagram by offering them options to customize their experience to their preferences”, says Instagram.

The chronological feed will be different from what we were used to in 2015.

Then there’s the bad news. For the time being, neither of these additional feeds may be set as the default. So every time you open Instagram, you’ll get the default algorithm-based feed, and you’ll have to manually pick either the Following or Favorites feeds.