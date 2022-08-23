Instagram is copying BeReal for its next feature

Instagram keeps on bringing in new features and updates to stay up to date and provide users with the best content. The company is working on the new feature “Candid Challenges” which has a great resemblance with BeReal which gives suspicion that Instagram is copying BeReal for this upcoming feature.

Advertisement

BeReal app’s features

BeReal is a photo-sharing app that is frequently used among Gen.Z and is at the top position in Apple’s App store. It is marketed as a selfie app that is authentic and a great convincing alternative to mainstream social media platforms. This app reminds and encourages users to take the photo from front-facing and rear-facing cameras anytime in the day. These prompts and reminders stay for two minutes and then expire. Users can, later on, view the photos shared by their friends the very same day.

Instagram “Candid Challenge” features

It was revealed by a reverse engineering apps developer, Alessandro Paluzzi, and Instagram confirmed this revelation by telling that the company is working on the new feature in an internal prototype but still refused to give any further details. He tweeted about the functionality of Candid Challenge features and said:

“Instagram is working on IG Candid Challenges, a feature inspired by BeReal App. Add other’s IG Candid to your story tray. And every day at a different time, get a notification to capture and share a Photo in 2 Minutes.”

Instagram’s internal prototype showed that the revelation and rumors are correct and the company is trying to imitate the other app and its functionality. It will also send reminders to the users to take their photos from the front-facing and rear-facing cameras in two minutes and upload them. If they don’t take photos and upload them, the offer will get expired for that time session. The prompt will be sent again after a few hours.

Meta has lots of competitors and to keep the same market position, Meta has to bring in new features and updates for the users so that stay stuck to the app and the non-Meta social media apps.

Also Read: You can Now Use “Add Yours” Stickers on Reels for Facebook and Instagram – PhoneWorld