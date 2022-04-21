Instagram is one of the renowned photo and video sharing social networking app which allows the users to upload media which can be edited and organized by hashtags and tags. The company really appreciate the creators who are loyal to the platform and focused. But many these days just repost the TikTok videos to Instagram Reels which is not good and disobedience of the platform term and conditions. Instagram request users to bring original content to the platform rather than just reposting. Instagram is pleading to discontinue reposting and encouraging original content.

Instagram is bringing few new changes to the app which will be more creator focused and only those creators will be appreciated who will bring forward the original content. The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri asked the team to make sure the credit goes to those creators who deserve and bring original stuff.

The company is basically bringing about three new changes to tag and improved rating.

Product tags

Enhanced Tags

Ranking and appreciation for originality

The first change is related to product tags which will now be available to everyone so everyone can tag a product in his product. The second change is related to the enhanced tag usage which includes the designation of a category like Doctor, Photographer, Rapper, Singer e.t.c. Whenever the person will be tagged in a post, the category will appear automatically. The third change is related to the appreciation and credit to just those creators who bring forward original content. The company will promote heavily those creators who will not repost copied content rather put some effort and create their own content for the platform.

Meta has before made it clear that Facebook and Instagram are creator focused platforms and always appreciate the originality of the content. That’s why Meta has asked the creators to use these short form video Reels to bring forward something new and creative.

