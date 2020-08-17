Instagram had just incorporated reels, a tiktok inspired platform this month. Now the company is testing a new dedicated button for its Reels that will help it take a lead on social media app TikTok. The button is introduced at the lower navigator bar where the explore button was placed previously. By clicking on the Reels button, the user will randomly be directed to Reels video and the user can swipe it to see the next video. Till now Reels used to be accessed within the search bar itself. Now the Explore button is moved to the top.

Currently, the Reels button has been rolled out for some of the users globally and some users in Pakistan have also received it. It seems like Instagram will be rolling it out to everyone once this feature passes the testing phase. However, right now the company has not received any official announcement yet about it. The search tab that is also known as the Explore button is placed at the top of the home page, just across the direct messages icon.

Instagram is Testing a Dedicated Reels Button on App Home Page

Instagram has taken advantage of the ongoing situation as TikTok is having bad times in US and some other countries due to security issues and has remained quick for adopting a short video making platform. The Pakistani government is also trying to ban TikTok and has given a warning to it. In such a time, Instagram has taken lead by launching the platform.

Moreover, for users who don’t know about Reels, it lets users record 15-second videos with audio with visual effects. Incorporating a separate button for reels will bring it closer to attracting more users towards its platform hence increasing the user base. On the other hand, some of the users who have got this button complained that this feature is interfering with the way they used to use the app before. Have you received this feature? Let us know in the comments section below.

