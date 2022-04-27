Instagram is Testing A Feature that Lets You Pin Posts to Your Profile

Instagram has confirmed that it now working on a new feature that will let users pin particular posts to their profiles. Currently, the feature is under testing and is available for a limited number of users. If you are one of those users, you can select the “Pin to your profile” option from the three-dot menu next to posts.

This feature is really good for brands or influencers if they want to highlight their important posts. So that users don’t need to dig into the photo grid to find any important post. The feature could also be useful for creators who post frequently but want to highlight a specific post.

Currently, users have the option to pin Stories to their profiles. You can easily highlight a post in a Story and then pin that story to your profile. However, this is a bit lengthy process. The new feature is easier and more straightforward as you only need to pin the posts.

Many other social media platforms have this feature already. For instance, Twitter also gives the option of a “Pin to your profile” feature that lets you pin a tweet to the top of your personal feed. As the feature is in a testing phase. Hopefully, we will get it in the coming months. Let’s see whether Android or iOS users will get this feature.

Instagram is also testing a TikTok like feature for reels that is Templates. The feature will allow users to use the same format as other videos for their own Reels. This feature is really interesting for those who prefer to use Instagram over TikTok.

