Instagram Is Testing A New “Flipside” Feature

Instagram is working on a new feature called “Flipside“. The all-new feature is rolling out to a small group of people right now. It is expected to roll out to larger group in the coming weeks. The feature allows users to create a private section on their profile for sharing personal content exclusively with close friends. Now, you must be wondering why this Insta feature sounds familiar. You are right! Intsa already boasts a “finsta” feature where users maintain a separate, more private account apart from their main public profile. The most notable difference between them is that it allows users to have privacy without having to create a whole new account.

How Instagram Flipside Works?

Instagram Flipside feature creates an alternative space that allows users to have complete control over who can see them. The feature creates a separate, private area within a user’s Instagram profile. This area is designed for the particular content that is more personal or less polished for the users other than what they share on their public profiles.

You can access the new feature by swiping down on your Insta profile. It makes it easy for users to switch between their public and private content. In addition to that, users can also upload a unique profile picture, name, and bio to their Flipside profile as well. It will be different from their public profile. The feature will allow users to choose specific friends to access this space. Moreover, they can also “remove everyone” from their Flipside, allowing a fresh start for users.

Reports claim that Instagram Flipside is only available to select accounts right now. The company has not provided an official date for the full launch of Flipside yet. However, some users have already spotted the feature on their accounts – so it seems as if it is rolling out slowly. How to make your posts private on Instagram? Click ‘more’ on the bottom left-hand side of your profile

click ‘settings’

Tap ‘Who can see your content’

Below ‘account privacy’, thump the box next to ‘private account’

Click ‘switch to private’ to confirm While signing up for an Instagram account, you’ll have the option to select between a public or private account if you are under 18. Otherwise, private will be selected by default. It is pertinent to mention here that business profiles aren’t capable to make their accounts private.