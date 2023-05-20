Instagram Is Working On Twitter-Like App That Will Launch In June

According to the latest news, Instagram is preparing to give tough competition to Elon Musk’s Twitter app very soon. The messaging platform is working on a microblogging Twitter-like app that is expected to make its debut by the end of June. Instagram has codenamed this platform P92 or Barcelona. The app is expected to be a mixture of Instagram and Twitter as it will be a new text-based app for conversations.

Get ready for a new Twitter-like app!

According to the latest reports, the app description reads:

“Say more with Instagram’s new text-based app for conversations. Talk directly with your audience and peers. Create with text and attach links, photos, and videos. Engage with likes and replies to deepen connections with friends, fans, and other creators. Bring your fans with you.”

The point worth mentioning here is that the upcoming app will allow users to control who can mention their account or reply to them. The report further reveals that the app will be compatible with certain other apps like Mastodon soon. It would not be wrong to call it Twitter’s competitor platform. The app will carry over the blocklist from Instagram as the company is enforcing the same Community Guidelines to ensure safe and authentic interaction.

In addition to that, the upcoming Instagram’s Twitter app will allow users to search for, follow or interact with your profile and content if you have a public profile. However, if your profile is private, you will have the option to approve them as followers. It will also let you create posts just like on Twitter’s timeline.