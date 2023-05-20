Instagram Is Working On Twitter-Like App That Will Launch In June
According to the latest news, Instagram is preparing to give tough competition to Elon Musk’s Twitter app very soon. The messaging platform is working on a microblogging Twitter-like app that is expected to make its debut by the end of June. Instagram has codenamed this platform P92 or Barcelona. The app is expected to be a mixture of Instagram and Twitter as it will be a new text-based app for conversations.
Get ready for a new Twitter-like app!
According to the latest reports, the app description reads:
“Say more with Instagram’s new text-based app for conversations. Talk directly with your audience and peers. Create with text and attach links, photos, and videos. Engage with likes and replies to deepen connections with friends, fans, and other creators. Bring your fans with you.”
The point worth mentioning here is that the upcoming app will allow users to control who can mention their account or reply to them. The report further reveals that the app will be compatible with certain other apps like Mastodon soon. It would not be wrong to call it Twitter’s competitor platform. The app will carry over the blocklist from Instagram as the company is enforcing the same Community Guidelines to ensure safe and authentic interaction.
Based on a (somewhat blurry) example I got, Meta's new app looks a lot like Twitter.
So, could this take over all the Twitter screenshots we've been seeing on the Feed lately? Maybe.
It’s impossible to predict how audiences will respond but this could be an alternative. pic.twitter.com/xgQa1kUjCl
— Lia Haberman (@liahaberman) May 19, 2023
Moreover, you will see a feed in the app. The good part is that you will be able to make text posts up to 500 characters long with attached links, photos, and videos. Reports claim that Meta has been reaching out to talent agencies and celebrities to reckon their interest in trying an early version of the app, which will be merged with Instagram. So let’s wait and watch what comes next.
