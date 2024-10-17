Instagram Launches Campaign to Combat Sextortion

Instagram has unveiled a comprehensive campaign to address the growing problem of sextortion, which has disproportionately affected teenagers. The platform has introduced new features designed to prevent and thwart sextortion attempts, while also educating teens and parents about the risks.

Sextortion typically involves criminals pressuring teens sending explicit images and then using those images to extort money. This harmful practice has been linked to international criminal groups operating at scale, leading to devastating consequences for victims.

Instagram’s campaign incorporates insights from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Thorn, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting children from sexual abuse. The new features include:

Scam Detection: Improved tools to detect and block accounts involved in sextortion.

Safety Notices: Proactive alerts to inform users about potential risks and scams.

Enhanced Privacy: Stronger protections for ephemeral images and videos sent in private messages.

Crisis Support: Integration with Crisis Text Line to provide victims with immediate access to counseling.

Online safety advocates have praised Instagram’s efforts to combat sextortion. Kelbi Schnabel, senior manager at Thorn, emphasized the importance of such initiatives in informing teens about the risks and empowering them to take action.

Instagram’s campaign is a significant step towards addressing the growing threat of sextortion and protecting vulnerable users. By combining technological advancements with educational efforts, the platform aims to create a safer online environment for teenagers.