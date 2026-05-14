Instagram has introduced a new private photos sharing feature called “Instants,” giving users another way to connect with close friends through temporary photos. The new tool, announced by Meta, is built directly into Instagram and focuses on sharing quick, unedited moments that disappear after being viewed.

Instants works in a way that feels similar to popular apps like Snapchat and BeReal. Users can send photos to their close friends or mutual followers, and the shared images automatically vanish within 24 hours. Unlike regular Instagram posts and stories, Instants does not allow photo editing. However, users can still add captions before sending their pictures.

Instagram Launches Instants for Private Disappearing Photos

The feature is designed to make photo sharing feel more natural and less polished. Many social media users today are looking for ways to share real-life moments instead of highly edited content. By removing filters and editing tools, Instagram appears to be encouraging more authentic communication between friends.

Using Instants is simple. Users can access it through their Instagram inbox, where a small stack-of-photos icon appears in the corner of the screen. After selecting the people they want to share with, users can quickly take a photo and send it with a single tap. The recipient will receive the image privately, and once viewed, the photo disappears.

Instagram has also added an undo option for users who may regret sending a photo. This gives people a chance to cancel the image before it is delivered. Additionally, photos sent through Instants are stored in a private folder that only the sender can access later. Users may also choose to repost these photos to their Instagram Stories if they want to share them publicly afterward.

Despite the convenience and privacy-focused design, the feature has already raised some concerns. Instagram says screenshots are not allowed while viewing Instants. However, many users point out that people can still use another device to capture the image or use screen-recording tools. This means photos may not be as private as intended.

Privacy experts also worry that disappearing-photo features can sometimes be misused. Since the photos vanish quickly, users may feel more comfortable sharing personal or sensitive content. Instagram says its existing safety systems, community guidelines, and parental controls will continue to apply to Instants. However, some critics believe the company may face challenges in monitoring misuse of the feature.

The launch of Instants comes shortly after Meta made changes to Instagram’s messaging system, including ending end-to-end encryption for direct messages. Because of this, some users may question how secure their private content really is on the platform.

At the same time, Instagram is also testing paid subscription features in several countries. These premium tools may include options such as seeing repeat story viewers, extending story visibility, and creating more friend lists. Reports suggest these subscriptions could cost between one and two dollars per month.

Overall, Instants reflects Instagram’s effort to stay competitive in the fast-changing social media market. By introducing disappearing and unedited photo sharing, the platform hopes to attract younger users who enjoy more private and casual online interactions.