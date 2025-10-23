Meta has surprised users with a brand-new feature as Instagram launches new home screen icons for teen users. The platform now offers a set of new app icons for its mobile users. However, there’s one big condition; the feature is only for Teen Accounts, not adults.

Teen Users Get Six Icon Choices

According to Meta, Instagram’s parent company, teens can now pick from six different versions of the classic camera icon. To find the new icons, users just need to tap the Instagram logo on their home feed and open the icon-change setting.

The available designs include neon, clear glass, fire, flowers, green slime, and chrome. These creative options let younger users personalize their Instagram experience in a fun way.

Adults Left Wondering Why They’re Excluded

Many Instagram users took to social media to share their confusion. Adults asked why the feature wasn’t open to everyone. Some believe Instagram Meta may be protecting its brand identity. The platform’s classic camera logo is one of the most recognizable icons worldwide, so Meta might want to keep it consistent for most users.

This new release is part of Instagram’s ongoing wave of updates. Over the past year, the company has added features powered by AI and more parental controls. These include AI-based ads and tools that help parents block access to chatbots. It’s clear that Meta continues to focus on safety, personalization, and creativity, specially for its younger audience.

Some experts believe that Meta could expand this feature to all users in the future if it receives positive feedback. Since Instagram often tests updates on smaller groups first, this could be part of a larger rollout plan. For now, adult users can only wait and watch how teens react to the new designs. The move has sparked plenty of online discussions centered around what the older userbase could get as Instagram launches new home screen icons for teen users.