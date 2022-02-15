Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, on this Valentine’s Day, introduced a new feature in Instagram of “Rolling out Story Likes”. It is the ability to like the stories that appear on the users’ Instagram page. Spreading love and peace is the whole message from the CEO. With this new feature, the Instagram team is encouraging the ability of the users to like the story of their loved ones and send them a heart as an encouragement of their post.

This new icon of the heart is introduced between the send message and the little paper airplane. When a person reads and likes a story, he clicks the heart and sends alike to the author of the story. With the click on the icon, a small popup window appears that says that we can react to the stories without sending a DM. When a story will be liked, only the author of the story could see from the viewer sheet that the person has liked.

Instagram launches “Rolling out Story Likes” Feature

This feature has also been introduced to reduce the cluttering up of the messages. Users get annoyed by the encumbering DM. This new feature will solve this problem and only the author would be able to see the likes he got on his story from the viewer sheet. In the viewer sheet, there will be a little heart with the person who has liked the story.

Instagram wants to send this message to the users to express more sustenance and support for each other. Though messaging and conversations on DM are important for Instagram but according to the CEO, this feature will also serve the purpose of cleaning up the DM for the users.

