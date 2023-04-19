Instagram today is rolling out a new feature for adding links to user profiles that challenges Linktree, Beacons and numerous other “link in bio” solution providers. The company announced it will now allow users to add up to five links to their Instagram profile bios. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the change through his broadcast channel.
You can add a link to your Instagram profile by tapping the “Edit profile” button that appears above your photo grid and highlights. With the change rolling out to users, Instagram will even prompt you to add multiple links.
Instagram Lets You Add Five Links to Your Profile
Check Also: Facebook and Instagram are Ending Support for NFTs from Tomorrow
The interface Meta designed for displaying the links isn’t the most elegant thing the company has ever released but it’s functional. If you put more than one link on your profile, Instagram will trim the first one and state how many more follow. Tapping the first link that appears brings up a selection screen that allows you to see all the links at once.
Those who were already using services like Linktree to direct people to their other social profiles will continue doing so. Because those platforms offer more customization and allow you to include more than five links.
The platforms would rather keep users trapped inside Instagram or their own network, rather than potentially lose users’ time and engagement. Instagram users will get this update in the coming weeks.
See Also: Meta Introduces New Features on Instagram Reels for Creators