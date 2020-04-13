Instagram Live Now Can Be Watched on Web

Instagram Live has become one of the largest personal streaming sites, but broadcasts can only be watched from the mobile app, which can be a drag on even longer streams. Thankfully, Instagram has now added support to watch live content from the web (your personal computer), so from the convenience of a big screen you can watch home bound celebrities.

The Instagram Live mobile interface has comments coming up at the bottom of the video, through a translucent pane. If you’re streaming with more than one person, comments can obstruct viewing, making it hard to pay attention to the video and chat at the same time.

With the web interface now allowing you to access Live streams, the comments are shifted to the side of a scrolling window, thereby un-hindering the bottom of your user experience. The stream doesn’t seem to be any bigger on the site, but just putting the comments makes it a worthwhile effort.

If you’re interested in figuring it out for yourself, the method is the same as the app, where finding a source you’re interested in is the hardest step. Finally, we can all realize our vision of seeing NASCAR debated on our computers through Instagram Live.