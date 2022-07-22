Instagram makes you post Reels instead of Videos

Instagram began testing a new feature earlier this month that transformed user-posted videos into Reels. If you are among those who believe it is a horrible idea, there is some bad news for you. Instagram has stated that all films under 15 minutes in length would be automatically posted as a Reel.

This may appear to be a minor issue because there aren’t many distinctions between Instagram Reels and Instagram videos. The primary distinctions are that producers on Reels have access to a music library, editing tools, and more filters than they have on videos, they can utilise audio from other creators in Reels but not in regular videos, and they can make a “remix” on Reels that you can’t do on ordinary Instagram videos.

The notification informs that if your account is public and you publish a video that becomes a Reel, anybody can find your Reel and use your original audio to make their own Reel. Your Reel will only be available to your followers if your account is set to private.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri stated last year that the app was “no longer a photo-sharing app,” stressing that the firm was emphasizing a transition towards video in the face of heavy competition from TikTok and YouTube.

The first new trick is called Duals, and it allows users to record from both their phone’s front and rear cameras at the same time. The front camera catch will be utilised as the live reaction in the tiny movie at the top, while the back camera image will be the meat of the Reel.