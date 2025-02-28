Instagram May Launch Reels as a Separate App Amid TikTok’s Uncertain Future

Instagram is reportedly considering launching its short-form video feature, Reels, as a separate app, a move that could reshape the social media landscape. This development comes at a time when TikTok’s future in the U.S. remains uncertain, with ongoing legal and political battles over its ownership.

According to a report, Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently informed employees about the possibility of launching Reels as an independent app. While no official announcement has been made, this step could be Meta’s way of strengthening its position in the short-form video market, especially if TikTok faces further restrictions or an outright ban in the U.S.

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has not yet responded to requests for comments regarding these reports. However, the timing of this consideration suggests that Meta is preparing for a scenario where TikTok becomes less accessible to U.S. users, creating an opportunity for Reels to dominate the space.

The U.S. Government’s Crackdown on TikTok

The discussion around TikTok’s fate in the U.S. has been ongoing for years. The Biden administration, like its predecessor, has raised concerns about TikTok’s ownership by Chinese company ByteDance. Officials argue that the app poses national security risks, as they fear it could be used for data surveillance and political influence by the Chinese government.

Earlier this year, U.S. lawmakers passed a law requiring ByteDance to either sell TikTok to a U.S. company or face a ban in the country. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, despite initially pushing for TikTok’s sale, recently suggested a joint venture model instead of an outright ban. However, there are no clear details on how this would work.

With 170 million U.S. users, TikTok remains one of the most popular social media platforms in the country. Supporters of the app argue that banning it would violate freedom of speech and hurt content creators who rely on it for their livelihoods.

Meta’s Previous Attempts to Compete with TikTok

Meta has tried multiple times to challenge TikTok’s dominance in the short-form video space. In 2018, the company launched a standalone app called Lasso, aimed at competing directly with TikTok. However, it failed to gain traction and was shut down in 2020.

Instead of launching another separate app, Meta integrated Reels into Instagram and Facebook, making it a key feature of both platforms. Reels has seen success, but it still lags behind TikTok in terms of user engagement and content discovery.

What a Standalone Reels App Could Mean

If Instagram decides to separate Reels into its own app, it could be a game-changer in the short-form video space. A dedicated Reels app might allow for:

Better content discovery, similar to TikTok’s “For You” page

More monetization options for creators

A stronger brand identity separate from Instagram’s traditional photo-sharing platform

Less reliance on the Instagram algorithm, which often favours photo-based content

However, launching a standalone app would also come with risks. If TikTok remains operational in the U.S., convincing users to switch to Reels might be difficult. Many creators already cross-post their TikTok videos to Instagram Reels, and they may not want to split their audience across multiple apps.

Final Thoughts

While Instagram has not officially confirmed that Reels will become a standalone app, the discussions signal that Meta is thinking ahead in the face of TikTok’s uncertain future. If the U.S. government enforces a TikTok ban or forces a sale, a dedicated Reels app could capture millions of users. However, if TikTok survives the political storm, Meta will need to offer compelling reasons for users and creators to shift their focus to Reels.

For now, users will have to wait and see whether Meta makes another big move in the short-form video battle.

