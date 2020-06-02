Instagram Multi-Stories Listing Feature will Increase User Engagement

Instagram is one of the most widely used platforms and its stories feature is the most used feature of its time. People love to share their memorable moments on Instagram stories. Keeping in view the growing Interest, the photo-sharing app is testing Instagram multi-stories listing and since the feature is in testing phase some of the lucky users have received it.

Instagram Multi-Stories Listing- The new Talk of Town

This news was announced by social media expert, Matt Narvana.

Some other users have also revealed that they have seen a multiple stories display. However, as the company has not shared anything regarding this feature, we don’t know for which regions or countries this feature will be launched. As the company is testing this feature, and if it gets successful, we all may be able to enjoy it.

With the multiple stories listing feature, people would be more easily able to express themselves and it will also increase the engagement on the Instagram platform. Furthermore, it will show more stories on the first page and it will save out the time of scrolling a long line of stories.

This is not the first time Instagram is working on something new for users to bring ease to their lives. The social media giant keeps on looking for ways to make this app a comfortable entity to be used.

