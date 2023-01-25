Advertisement

Instagram just introduced a new dynamic profile photo. The new feature now lets users showcase both their profile photo and their avatar. Earlier, users have to choose between displaying a profile picture or an avatar on their profile. Now, users can flip between the two.

Instagram New Dynamic Profile Photo Now Flips Between Your Photo and Avatar

“Now you can add your avatar to the other side of your pic — and people who visit your profile can flip between the two,” the Meta-owned company said in a tweet.

If you want to add an avatar to the other side of your profile picture, you need to create the avatar first. For that reason, navigate to the “Edit Profile” button. Here you can easily create your avatar. After adding the avatar, your profile picture will automatically flip over to your avatar when people visit your profile.

Instagram says that this update is the first time that it’s introducing avatar animation, as your avatar will wave when it is displayed.

Meta brought avatars to Instagram nearly a year ago. Now, the company is adding dynamic profile photo feature for a better and unique experience. The company initially launched avatars in 2020 as a way to compete with Snap’s Bitmoji. Meta has been continuously updating them since across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger.

The launch of the new dynamic profile photo feature comes a few days after Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the social network will look to make photos more of a focus in 2023.

