Instagram is going to launch new features that will help you to combat bullying. Now users will be able to delete negative comments in bulk to get a positive atmosphere on their accounts. All the users will have the power to block or restricts multiple accounts that are trolling them.

Other than that, Instagram is also testing Pinned Comments which will make you able to pin comments to the top of the comments thread.

Instagram New Features will Combat Bullying

In a blog post, Instagram said:

“Today, we’re sharing the fifth edition of our Community Standards Enforcement Report which tracks our progress to keep Facebook and Instagram safe. In addition to this report, we’re announcing new features that mark the continuation of our effort to lead the industry in the fight against online bullying.”

Moreover, Instagram has shut down the Instagram Lite app that was aimed at emerging markets.

To delete comments, the iOS users can tap on a comment and then the dotted icon in the top right corner. After selecting Manage Comments, users can choose the comments to delete. In addition to that, users can select More Options to block or restrict accounts in bulk. The Android users will have to press and hold on a comment, tap the dotted icon and tap on Block or Restrict.

