Instagram is Testing new Stories Design to Hide Excessive Posts

Instagram Stories is one of the popular features available in the app. The users are really enjoying this feature by sharing their photos or videos for 24 hours. Now according to some latest reports, Instagram Stories is testing a new design to hide excessive posts.

Currently, users can post 100 stories at a time. Although, the number will remain the same, but it will only show three of the stories. To check the other stories, users have to tap on “Show all”. If not, Instagram will jump to the next person’s stories.

No doubt, this update will bring a significant change to Instagram Stories’ layout. The creators may not like this feature. Now, people use to tap the screen to see all the stories from a specific account. Then it will move to the other person’s stories. After the update will roll out for everyone, it will change all this process. Moreover, this feature will likely lower the number of views.

The good thing about this feature is that, the users would be able to see posts more frequently from more people. They can also skip the stories if they are not interested in the content.

Currently, this update is only available for a small group of users. If the testing goes smooth and people like this feature, it will be rolled out to everyone in the near future. We are not sure when this feature will be available for everyone.

